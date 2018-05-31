Murder investigators are in Cathcart Road, Chelsea after a man, believed to be in his 40s, was stabbed to death there last night (May 30).

Police and emergency services were called to the incident at 10.21pm.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds at the scene near Fulham Road and died, despite the best efforts of London Ambulance Service officers, shortly after 11pm.

A murder investigation has been launched into the fatal attack and a crime scene remains in place in Cathcart Road on Thursday morning (May 31).

The victim's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates below.