Murder investigators are in Cathcart Road, Chelsea after a man, believed to be in his 40s, was stabbed to death there last night (May 30).
Police and emergency services were called to the incident at 10.21pm.
The victim was found with multiple stab wounds at the scene near Fulham Road and died, despite the best efforts of London Ambulance Service officers, shortly after 11pm.
A murder investigation has been launched into the fatal attack and a crime scene remains in place in Cathcart Road on Thursday morning (May 31).
The victim's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
"Looks like someone has been killed"
Chelsea residents have woken up to a crime scene on their doorstep on Thursday morning after a man was stabbed to death in Cathcart Road last night. One eye witness, Richard Blackwell, tweeted to say Ifield Road and Finborough Road were “closed off” and that it “looks like someone has been killed in Cathcart Road Chelsea.”
Road closures as murder investigation ongoing
Finborough Road, Chelsea is partially closed as detectives remain at the crime scene in Cathcart Road.
The road is closed to traffic from Fulham Road up to Cathcart Road where the fatal stabbing took place.
Motorists should expect heavy traffic and delays in the area.
Murder investigators remain at the scene on Thursday (May 31) as a probe into the fatal stabbing continues.