A late-night fire at a recycling plant in Feltham has "destroyed" a shredding machine, a number of portable generators and damaged half an HGV trailer.

The fire also consumed a pile of rubbish at the plant in Staines Road.

London Fire Brigade was called to the industrial area at 11.25pm on Wednesday night (July 18) and responded with Surrey Fire and Rescue Service to send eight fire engines and 60 firefighters to the scene.

A total of 12 999 calls were received from the public reporting the fire, near Terminal 4 of Heathrow Airport .

Crews from Feltham, Heston , Hayes , Southall , Surrey and other surrounding fire stations worked for more than three hours to extinguish the fire, which eventually "destroyed" a shredding machine, a number of portable generators and damaged half an HGV trailer.

The fire was declared under control by 2.47am, however London Fire Brigade warned that firefighters would remain at the scene on Thursday morning (July 19), damping out remaining pockets of fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Feltham has experienced a number of serious fires in July, starting with a grass fire on July 5 in Leitrim Park, which destroyed an area the size of two rugby pitches. Drone footage captured the impact of the fire on the local environmment .

A fire near Hounslow Urban Farm in Staines Road, Feltham on July 14 led to the evacuation of 14 horses as an area the size of five football pitches caught fire .

On July 16, a fire by the railway tracks in Feltham caused rush hour trains from the station to be cancelled , diverted and severely delayed.

That same day, there was a serious fire at some allotments in nearby Heston , and several sheds were destroyed.