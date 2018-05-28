The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young man suffered a cut to his neck during a fight in Richmond on Sunday (May 27).

Met Police was called at around 11.15pm to reports of a man injured after a fight in Hill Street.

Officers arrived with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found a man, aged in his 20s, suffering from a cut to his neck near Richmond Bridge.

He was taken to a west London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers from Richmond are investigating the incident and there have been no arrests.

A police spokesman said on Monday (May 28): "Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances of the incident and how the male came to receive his injuries.

"There have been no arrests. Officers from Richmond investigate."

Richmond Bridge was closed in both directions while police were at the scene and road users were advised to expect delays to routes in the area.

A spokesman for Transport for London said: "Richmond Bridge was closed in both directions due to a minor police incident.

"Buses were diverting via Twickenham Bridge instead."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward by calling police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.