The sun has got his hat on and he's here to stay with stunning weather predicted to last throughout the late May Bank Holiday weekend in London.

West Londoners may think this sounds to good to be true but the Met Office's latest forecast suggests the sunny weather we've been celebrating will continue until June!

So there's no need to put the barbecue away because Saturday (May 26), Sunday (May 27) and Bank Holiday Monday (May 28) are likely to remain dry and sunny with temperatures expected to reach a nice and warm 23C.

Being British it's always wise to to keep an umbrella to hand and a few scattered thunder showers may bring a short-lived dampener to the dry spell on Thursday (May 24) and Friday (May 25).

Sunshine and highs of 20C are predicted in London on Tuesday (May 22) and Wednesday (May 23) with temperatures expected to peak at 23C on Bank Holiday Monday.

Various computer models show the pleasant spell continuing until the end of May with the fine conditions dominating for some time, The Mirror reports.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said: “From this weekend and throughout next week, temperatures will be above normal across much of Europe.

“This is due to an area of high pressure becoming dominant.

“Forecast models indicate that above normal temperatures are likely to persist for the rest of May.”

The Met Office forecasts that most places will stay dry and warm this week, but there could be "isolated thundery showers" across England and Wales.

A Met Office forecaster said: "There will be a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells for the Bank Holiday weekend with further thundery showers possible across central and southern parts.

"Remaining warmest in the west and cooler along eastern coasts.

"The end of May and beginning of June will most likely remain overall drier and warmer than average, with an increasing chance of more unsettled conditions developing towards the end of the period."