One month after his death, police hope releasing these images of an unidentified man in Barnet will get them the information they need to solve his unexplained death.

The man shown in the images above was found dead with a head injury outside the back of a takeaway on Finchley Road at around 7.15am on September 21.

CCTV of his last moments shows him walking down an alleyway from Rodborough Road to Hodford Road at around 10pm the day before.

Around four minutes later, walking back in the opposite direction, staggering before sitting down against the wall - where he was discovered the next morning.

Detective Constable Fred Itiose said: "We are keen to establish not only who the victim is but also the course of events leading to his death on Thursday September 20.

"We know a number of people were in the area at the same time and may have spoken to the victim in his final hours. We urge anyone with information to speak to us by calling 020 8733 4125."

A post-mortem examination carried out on Thursday (October 11) determined the man's death was caused by a head injury.

However, despite extensive inquiries, police still do not know who he is and hope someone who recognises him from these images may come forward.

He is thought to have been Eastern European, of a slim build and with short cropped hair. It is believed he was in his 30s and may have been homeless.

Do you know this man? Did you speak to him that evening? Call 020 8733 4125 with any information.