The final member of a Romanian gang who ran a brothel in Hounslow has been jailed after spending two years on the run.

Metropolitan Police first raided the brothel, in Derby Road, near the town centre, in April 2016, as part of Operation Pathway, which aims to safeguard sex workers.

Inside the brothel, five Romanian women between the ages of 18 and 24 were found by police. They each told police they were sex workers and gave the same stories about what would happen at the address.

During the raid, police found cash, calling cards, mobile phones and large quantities of condoms.

Three older men, Petru Puia, 28, Romica-Irinel Botezatu, 36 and Nicolae Radu, 49 and an older woman, Rodica Vladu, 56, were also found at the address and arrested by officers on suspicion of managing a brothel. They were interviewed by police before being released on police bail.

The brothel was closed down and all four were charged. However, the three men all skipped bail by fleeing to mainland Europe.

On April 6 2017, almost exactly a year after the raids, Rodica Vladu was convicted at Ealing Magistrates' Court and given an electronic tag, community order and ordered to pay costs.

In a bid to prosecute the three men, PC Imran Malik of Hounslow Police, filed European Arrest Warrants for the men. The first to be found was Nicolae Radu, who had been hiding in Romania.

He was detained and extradited to the UK, where he was kept in custody on remand. He was convicted at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on December 8, 2017, and was imprisoned for six weeks before being sent to an immigration detention centre, where he was deported and handed a UK banning order.

Next to be discovered was Romica-Irinel Botezatu, 36, who had been in Germany. He was extradited to the UK and placed in custody before being sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on March 22, 2018, to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months for time spent in custody, as well as forfeiture of cash.

Botezatu was also taken to an immigration detention centre, deported and banned from the UK.

The final fugitive, Petru Puia, returned to the UK and handed himself in to authorities on April 16, 2018.

He was kept in custody on remand and on August 10 2018, Isleworth Crown Court gave him a two year prison sentence for managing the brothel, two years for controlling prostitution and 28 days for failing to surrender, to run concurrently.

Petru had already been convicted in his absence of for assaulting the husband of a sex worker with a golf club on a different case, for which he started serving a six month sentence.

After his sentences are served, Puia will also be deported from the UK and given a banning order, Metropolitan Police said.

PC Malik said “The offenders in this case were happy to make money by sexually exploiting young women.

"The men thought they had gotten away with their crimes by fleeing the UK to evade justice but they had not anticipated European co-operation.

"The Met take a hard line on sexual exploitation and this type of organised crime will be dealt with robustly.”