Another terrifying deadly weapon has been taken off the streets of Hounslow.

A picture has been released of a large knife that was seized by police in Mogden Lane in Isleworth.

The weapon which could cause some serious harm appears to have a blade more than 20cm in length.

Police were called to Tesco, in Mogden Lane, at around 1pm on Tuesday (March 27) to reports of an assault on a member of staff.

An 18-year-old male was detained by security.

Police arrived and a search of his rucksack uncovered cannabis and a knife.

A message was posted on the Hounslow Police Twitter page on Wednesday (March 28) morning in relation to the incident.

It read: "Officers from Response Team B took another weapon of the streets yesterday.

"Suspect was arrested and has been charged. We are back on duty this morning ready to find more!"

*Japheth Spence, 18, from Brentford, has been charged with possession of cannabis, common assault and possession of a pointed/bladed article. He has been bailed to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on April 11.

