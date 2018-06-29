A large knife found near a children's nursery has been seized by police in Harrow.
On Thursday (June 28), a secure streets event was run by officers across the borough, during which a knife arch was in place at Harrow and Wealdstone train station.
Harrow's Safer Transport Team was handed a large knife by a member of the public during the operation, found at Buckingham Road, Wealdstone, near a children's nursery.
The discarded knife was then seized by police.
Officers from Metropolitan Police also put in place a dispersal zone throughout Wealdstone, which lasted for 48 hours and covered parts of June 26 to 29.
The order was to “enable [officers] to disperse people acting in an anti-social manner”.
A police spokesman told getwestlondon : “Over ten people have been dispersed from Wealdstone High Street and one man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.
“Separately, safer transport officers recovered a discarded knife from the area.”
Tweeting a picture of the knife on Thursday, Harrow Police added: “The Safer Transport Team at Harrow were handed this knife.
"Found at Buckingham Road, Wealdstone near a children’s nursery.”