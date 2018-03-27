The video will start in 8 Cancel

A large cannabis factory has been found and destroyed after a successful drugs raid in Ealing.

The cannabis plants were found in Greenford and were destroyed on Monday (March 26).

Officers arrested one person at the scene, a police spokesman said after the raid.

Pictures taken by officers show a large number of plants growing in the property.

The operation was run by officers from Greenford Green with assistance from North Greenford.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: "Cannabis factory found and destroyed, one arrested.

"These drugs won't make our streets. Thanks for the help MPSNGreenford."

