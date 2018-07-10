The video will start in 8 Cancel

This footage shows the damage caused to a Lamborghini after it hit a telegraph pole in a three-car collision in Ruislip on Tuesday morning (July 10).

Police were called at around 10.49am to reports of a crash involving three cars in West End Road, at the junction with Willow Gardens.

Video footage posted online after the crash showed what appeared to be a Lamborghini Huracan smashed up against a telegraph pole by the side of the road.

Another wrecked car can be seen in West End Road along with what appears to be a Royal Mail van, which suffered damage to its side.

An ambulance was also at the scene, although police said there were no reports of any injuries after the crash. No arrests have been made.

Speaking to getwestlondon on Tuesday, a Ruislip resident said: "I just finished work and saw the police diverting the traffic.

"There were skid marks in the road where [the Lamborghini driver] tried to stop but obviously lost control."