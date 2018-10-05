Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Feltham residents are reporting a ladybird invasion with clusters of the bugs spotted trying to get into homes.

During September and October, groups of the insects are attracted to warmer spots so that they can hibernate over the cold winter months.

Experts advise that smaller groups should just be left alone as they will fly away again once spring arrives.

However, this year has seen an explosion in one of the UK's more than 40 species of ladybird - the Harlequin ladybird, an invasive species which carry a sexually transmitted fungal disease, produce an unpleasant smell, stain furniture and may bite humans.

(Image: Handout)

One resident who posted to Facebook requesting "urgent" help said: "I have about 10 ladybirds, orange/yellow, red and black, all around my window. How can I make them leave?

"They are making my skin crawl and they keep coming in my house. I have shut the widows and all but one vent as one is still inside."

She added: "I was always told when I was younger not to touch the orange or black ones because of diseases they carry if they bite you."

Luckily the fungal disease carried by Harlequin ladybirds can only affect other insects or crustaceans, although they can bite humans, leaving a small sting or potentially triggering an allergic reaction in those affected.

In response, another person wrote: "We are having same issue. Our local bug expert says it's an indication of a harsh winter."

Those on the look-out for the Harlequin variety should note they are usually 7 to 8mm long, much larger than other varieties, but vary massively in both colour and pattern.

They were first spotted in Essex in 2004 and have since been responsible for reducing the numbers of seven native species by eating them.

How to ladybird-proof your home

The best offence against ladybirds is a great defence. Focus on ensuring your windows and doors are properly sealed. Any vents should be covered with a fine mesh, which will stop ladybirds and other pests getting into your home in the first place.

Once a serious infestation has implanted itself, getting rid of it can be difficult.

While many residents reported simply vacuuming up the insects, you're unlikely to catch them all before they panic and spread throughout the house, creating even more smaller infestations.

Other methods, such as sweeping the bugs up, carry similar risks.

Commercially available pesticides can kill Harlequins but, for those concerned about bites, an experienced and certified pest control company is your best bet.

The Harlequin Ladybird Survey is urging people to record their sightings of the creatures here .

If you have any pictures of a local ladybird invasion, send them to vicky.munro@reachplc.com.