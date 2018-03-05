The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A school in Ladbroke Grove has been hailed as one of the best in the country by the government.

Bevington Primary School is rated in the top 2% as schools in England when it comes to progress made by its pupils between Key Stage One and Key Stage Two.

It has received a letter of praise from the government's Minister of State for Schools Nick Gibb.

Headteacher Karen Matthews called it a "fantastic achievement."

In his letter to Ms Matthews, Mr Gibb writes: “Your school is among the top 2% of schools in England in terms of the progress your pupils make between Key Stage One and Key Stage Two."

"Thank you for your hard work and professionalism in producing such high standards."

(Image: Bevington Primary School)

Ms Matthews praised staff and pupils. She said: “For Bevington Primary School to be in the top 2% of schools in England for progress is a fantastic achievement and we intend to keep up the hard work.

"I am very proud of the progress Bevington pupils have achieved and the hard work and dedication of the Bevington teachers and support staff."

At its last Ofsted inspection in 2012 the school, where pupils range from ages three to 11, was rated as outstanding.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.