A teenager has been scarred for life after being ambushed and slashed across the face.

The 17-year-old was waiting at a bus stop in Ladbroke Grove, near the junction with Chesterton Road, when a group of men jumped from a dark-coloured vehicle and attacked him with a sharp object.

The brutal assault left him requiring extensive hospital treatment and permanent scarring on his face.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 00.30am on January 4 to reports of a boy slashed.

An appeal for witnesses to come forward was launched on Friday (January 12).



Detective Sergeant Chris Taylor, from Notting Hill CID, said: "We are appealing for anyone in the area at the time who may have seen this incident take place. This was a violent and unprovoked attack on a young man who was just waiting for a bus.

"I would urge anyone with information to come forward and contact the investigating team directly on 020 8246 0311 or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

