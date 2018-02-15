The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly man has died in hospital nearly three weeks after he was allegedly involved in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Ladbroke Grove .

The 86-year-old, who has not been named, is believed to have been struck by a vehicle as he walked across a zebra crossing near Sainsbury's on January 26 between 5.15pm and 5.30pm.

He later died in hospital on Tuesday (February 13).

The driver of the vehicle is not believed to have stopped at the scene, the Metropolitan Police has said.

However, officers have been advised a second car may have stopped and taken the victim to hospital.

Detectives from the Met Police's Roads and Transport Policing Command have launched an appeal for witnesses following the man's death.

His next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and might have information surrounding the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to call the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .