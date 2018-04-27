Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former mayor of Hounslow, Nisar Malik, is being investigated by the Labour Party after posting comments on Facebook which criticised the Israeli government's policies in Palestine and have been branded as anti-semitic.

The issue of antisemitism is dogging Labour in the run-up to the local elections on May 3. Jeremy Corbyn is facing criticism from Jewish leaders for not taking tougher action against any anti-semitic elements in the party.

On April 12, Mr Malik - who served as the borough's first Muslim mayor in 2015/16 and is standing as a candidate for the Hounslow Central ward this time round - published a post on Facebook in which he claimed "Israel and America" created the Islamic extremist group ISIS.

On April 14, he then wrote a post in which he claimed the American air strikes on Syria were a ploy to support a Zionist Israel.

He wrote: “They don’t have any respect for human rights, totally different agenda, split Syria to please the Zaniest [Zionist] government of Israel.”

Zionism is the historic movement which calls for a Jewish homeland in the area that was once Israel and implies opposition to the rights of Palestine. Many critics have suggested there is anti-Zionist feeling in parts of the Labour Party along with antisemitism - which is a hatred of the Jewish race.

Mr Malik then shared a series of posts written by another user on his Facebook page on April 16. These appeared to suggest that atrocities carried out by Israel were much worse and more serious than the recent chemical attacks carried out in Syria.

One of the posts read: “For God’s sake, every week we go through remembrance of the Holocaust and we should, but why is there no debate on Israel or Palestine?

"The Zionist lobby controls all the media... if someone from the Labour Party dares to talk about Israel and what they are doing to Palestine, the Labour Party is anti-Israel, which is not true at all.”

The posts were originally highlighted by Twitter user Marina Sharma who criticised them for being "anti-semitic and anti-India and also very anti-America".

After being made aware of the posts, Labour MP for Brentford & Isleworth, Ruth Cadbury , replied to a question about it on Twitter, saying: "Cllr Malik's anti-semitic posts are completely unacceptable. He's removed them and has been reported through the Labour Party disciplinary process which anyway has been moving far too slowly."

She added she had spoken to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to try to get such disciplinary action speeded up, saying: "I had already spoken to JC to urge him to use his power to speed up these processes."

A source has confirmed the Labour Party is investigating Mr Malik's conduct.

A spokesman for the Brentford & Isleworth Labour Party said the local branch had been asked to refer issues on antisemitism to the regional Labour arm.

A spokesman for the Labour Party said: “The Labour Party is committed to challenging and campaigning against antisemitism in all its forms.

“All complaints of antisemitism are taken extremely seriously. These are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”

It is not the first time Mr Malik has been in hot water for his views. In 2016, the Jewish News publication reported how he had been forced to apologise for comments he posted on a YouTube video in 2012 which appeared to compare Israel to Hitler.

He wrote: “We all should stand up and voice out whenever there is injustice, whether it’s done by Hitler or state of Israel to Palestinians.”

On that occasion he apologised and admitted he “may have upset people” with his choice of words.

Mr Malik has been a councillor for Hounslow for 14 years. He runs Halal counters for a supermarket chain. He arrived in the UK from Pakistan in 1976 and ran his own import/export company before setting up his Halal butchers business near Hounslow.

When he was elected mayor in 2015, he claimed he wanted to diffuse racial tensions in the borough.

Mr Malik has been approached for comment.