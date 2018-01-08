The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police investigating the death of a 17-year-old who was stabbed on New Year's Eve have made a third arrest.

Kyall Parnell was one of four young people to die on New Year's Eve (December 31) in multiple attacks across the capital.

The 17-year-old from Thornton Heath was stabbed in Norwood Road near the junction with Station Rise, in Tulse Hill, at 10.43pm.

Police and London's Air Ambulance attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.38pm.

On Thursday (January 4), two 16-year-old males were arrested on suspicion of murder - they were both bailed to a date in early February.

A third male from Lambeth, also aged 16 was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder on Monday (January 8), in connection with the murder investigation.

He remains in custody at a police station in south London.

A post-mortem examination held on Tuesday (January 2) gave a preliminary cause of death as a single stab wound to the heart.

The victim's next of kin have been informed.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crimes Command are investigating.

DI Ian Titterrell, from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "Kyall was only 17 and his death has devastated his family and those who knew him.

"We have made three arrests but we are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kyall's death. We would urge anyone with information about what happened to contact police."



Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call the incident room on 020 8721 4005 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.



To remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

