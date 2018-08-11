The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Stanley knife and a knuckle duster were among the items seized by Met Police officers as part of a crack down on offensive weaponry and knife violence in the Hillingdon, Hounslow and Ealing Borough Command Unit (BCU).

Officers from the West Area were bought in to assist with 'Operation Honeybadger' on Saturday (August 11) - an on-going pro-active policing operation which aims to clamp down on a number of serious offences including possession of offensive weapons.

After a briefing from their police sergeant at 8.30am, one of a number of teams set about executing their first warrant of what was to be a productive day.

Officers said they were "reacting to intelligence surrounding a male importing an offensive weapon into the country".

They executed a search warrant one man's home address in Hillingdon where they recovered numerous weapons including a knuckleduster.

The men was arrested taken into custody at a west London police station.

(Image: Hannah Dodd)

The second arrest came from a mobile patrol of the Hayes area where police had cause to stop a man driving a vehicle.

Officers then established grounds to search him and his vehicle - during which they recovered a Stanley knife.

The men was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article and is currently in west London custody.

In addition to the two weapons related arrests, police officers also carried out proactive arrest enquiries for a man wanted for false imprisonment in Isleworth.

The man was successfully located and arrested. He is currently in custody.

Proactive arrest enquiries for a male wanted for a recall to prison also led to him being successfully located and arrested. He is in a west London custody.

A number of counter terrorism "pole" officers were also involved in searching areas for weapons and prohibited items.

A number of mobile phones were recovered during their search, along with a 'cannabis grinder', a hacksaw handle and a golf club.

(Image: Hannah Dodd)

In addition to searches and arrest enquires, officers were deployed on an Automatic Number Plate (ANPR) operation in the Dawley Road area.

Officers in attendance attempted to stop a moped after it failed to stop for police.

A short chase ensued before the vehicle was eventually safely bought to a stop - the driver was not injured.

While detaining the male, a police officer was assaulted, and a man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, failing to stop for police and on suspicion of taking a conveyance without authority.

West Area police are hoping to carry out more days of action as part of their on going operation.

For more information about the Met Police's "Knives Take Lives" campaign you can visit their website here.