More than 20 firefighters have been sent to tackle a fire at a four-storey terraced in Knightsbridge on Wednesday afternoon (July 4).
London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the fire in in Ovington Square, Knightsbridge at 11.20am.
Four fire engines rushed to the scene and 21 firefighters are tackling flames which have engulfed the ground floor of the four-storey home.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
Nobody hurt
Cause of the fire "under investigation"
London Fire Brigade has confirmed the fire that broke out on the ground floor of a five-storey Knightsbridge mansion is now under control.
Part of the home’s ground floor was damaged in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
An LFB spokesman said:
“Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a house converted into flats in Ovington Square, Knightsbridge.
A small part of the ground floor of the five-storey terraced house was damaged by the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.
The Brigade was called at 11.21am and the fire was under control at 12.14pm. Fire crews from Chelsea, Battersea and Lambeth fire stations attended the scene.”
Ground floor damaged in Knightsbridge mansion fire
Part of the ground floor of a multi-million pound Knightsbridge home has been damaged in a fire.
Flames broke out in the ground floor of the five-storey, Ovington Square home just before midday.
Properties in the lavish Knightsbridge square just off Brompton Road sell for up to £15 million.
This is where the fire broke out
Flames set the ground floor of a five-storey terraced home in Ovington Square alight this morning.
London Fire Brigade statement
