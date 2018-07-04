More than 20 firefighters have been sent to tackle a fire at a four-storey terraced in Knightsbridge on Wednesday afternoon (July 4).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the fire in in Ovington Square, Knightsbridge at 11.20am.

Four fire engines rushed to the scene and 21 firefighters are tackling flames which have engulfed the ground floor of the four-storey home.

An LFB spokesman said: "Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a house in Ovington Square, Knightsbridge.

"Part of the ground floor of a terraced house of four floors is alight.

"The Brigade was called at 1121. Fire crews from Chelsea, Battersea and Lambeth fire stations are at the scene."

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

