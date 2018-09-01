The video will start in 8 Cancel

A robber who claimed he had a knife in order to steal two bottles of brandy from a convenience store has been jailed for four years following a three-day trial.

Simeon Walters, 31, of Ivanhoe Close, Uxbridge, was arrested on the 8th December 2017, after committing a robbery the previous day at Venus Convenience Store on Station Road in West Drayton.

During the incident, he attacked staff and took two bottles of brandy. While no knife was seen, he claimed he had one on him in order to intimidate shop staff into complying.

He entered a plea of not guilty but after a trial lasting three days at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday 24th August, he was found guilty and sentenced to 4 years' imprisonment, Hillingdon Police said.