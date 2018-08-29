Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man armed with a knife who attempted to abduct a lone woman in a Hillingdon park is still on the loose - and police need your help to catch him.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following the attempted abduction of a lone woman in Yeading on Saturday August 25.



They were called to Willlow Tree Open Space at around 10.45am after the victim reported she was approached by a man and threatened with a knife.



The suspect was described as a 5'10" Asian male in his mid-20s, with short, dark hair and brown eyes. He has a slim build and was wearing black clothing.





Detective Constable Rose of West Area CID said: "This is a very serious offence where an unknown male has tried to abduct a lone female in broad daylight in a busy park.

"Any information the public can offer to identify this male would be appreciated."



Please contact DC Rose on 0208 246 9332 or 07767 484 641 with information or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.