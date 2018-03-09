Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three moped-enabled muggers who stole motorbikes and robbed pedestrians at knifepoint have been jailed.

The trio were responsible for a series of thefts and moped-enabled robberies in central and west London and were sentenced to a total of years 20 years in prison.

Thomas McDermott, Hisham Tawfik and George Fitzgerald – a youth whose right to anonymity was waived by a judge - had admitted to a string of theft and robbery offences.

They were jailed at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday (March 8).

The court heard how officers from the Westminster Crime Squad launched two investigations, one focusing on a spate of motorbike thefts and another concentrating on moped-enabled robberies within central London between December 2016 and June 2017.

Where they're from, what they did and how long they've been imprisoned for Thomas McDermott, 24, of Kilburn Lane, Queens Park: Sentenced to 12 years and 6 months' imprisonment for conspiracy to commit robbery, seven counts of theft and two counts of attempted theft of motorcycles Hisham Tawfik, 20, of Beethoven Street, Queens Park: Sentenced to three years' imprisonment for seven counts of theft and two counts of attempted theft of motorcycles George Fitzgerald, 17, of Goresbrook Road, Dagenham: Sentenced to five years' imprisonment for five counts of robbery. The judge waived the right of anonymity for the teenager following his role in violent knifepoint robbery attacks

Enquiries identified McDermott and Tawfik, who were suspected of the organised theft of motorcycles for use in crime, as well as moped-enabled robberies.

The pair would scout motorcycle bays and other locations where high value machines were parked.

They would then change into motorcycle gear with face coverings before Tawfkik would drive McDermott on a high-powered vehicle of their own to one of the machines. One of the pair would break the steering lock and steer the stolen bike as the other pushed from behind on the other vehicle to take it away.

One brazen attempt took place at Soho Square W10 on December 6 2016 (see video above), when McDermott and Tawfik threatened members of the public who tried to stop them from stealing a bike with knives and angle grinders.

Enquiries in the moped-enabled robbery investigation led police to McDermott and Fitzgerald.

One June 22 last year McDermott and Fitzgerald were on a stolen motorcycle and attacked a 35-year-old man at knifepoint , stealing his Rolex watch.

Four days later in Royal Avenue, Chelsea , a 45-year-old woman was walking towards King's Road was attacked at knifepoint by McDermott while Fitzgerald waited on a getaway stolen moped.

McDermott knocked the victim to the ground and stole an expensive watch. The pair fled when members of the public ran to the victims assistance.

Tawfik was arrested on March 10 2017 after enquiries led officers to an address in Alfred Road, Maida Vale .

Fitzgerald was arrested on June 26 at an address in Herries Street, W10. He was found in possession of a bag containing clothing worn by himself and McDermott during the robberies.

McDermott was arrested on July 27 at an address in Kilburn Lane, W10.

Tawfik and McDermott pleaded guilty in September 2017 to nine counts of theft and attempted theft of motorcycles.

Fitzgerald pleaded guilty in October 2017 to conspiracy to rob.

McDermott, who was on remand for his involvement in the other offences, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob on January 22 this year.

DC Russell Farmer, of Westminster Crime Squad, led the investigation into the robberies. Speaking after the sentencing, he said: "We hope today's sentencing serves as some deterrent to those intent on committing moped-enabled offences that the Met will find them and bring them to justice."

DC Vic Barkes, who led the investigation into the motorbike thefts and is also from Westminster Crime Squad, added: "We're pleased to have put these three behind bars for their brazen crimes. I'm convinced that Londoners will be all the safer for it."

