The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A male has been arrested after he was seen seen "waving a machete" in a street in Wealdstone, police have said.

Metropolitan Police said the male was arrested by police officers in Harrow on Sunday (April 8).

He was spotted "waving [a] machete" in Wealdstone and was also found in possession of a knife, police said.

A spokesman for Harrow Police said on Twitter: "One male arrested having been seen waving this machete in the street in Wealdstone.

"He was also found in possession of the knife [by] Harrow A team."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.