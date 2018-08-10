The video will start in 8 Cancel

A police officer has been charged with misconduct after he allegedly sent inappropriate texts and a picture to a "vulnerable female" who he met while on duty.

PC Farouk Abubakar, a serving constable for Metropolitan Police working in Kingston, was charged with misconduct in public office on Thursday (August 9).

He was charged after it was alleged he had sent "inappropriate texts and an image" from his mobile to a vulnerable female who he had met while on duty, the Met Police said.

Abubakar has since been suspended from duty.

The Directorate of Professional Standards investigated and later referred the case to the Criminal Prosecution Service, who authorised the misconduct charge against the officer.

He will next appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, September 12.