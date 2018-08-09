The video will start in 8 Cancel

A row of floral tributes and handwritten notes line the wall which surrounds Cambridge Gardens estate - the place where a 22-year-old became Greater London's latest victim to knife crime.

Kingston is mourning the death of Malik Chattun - a young man known as 'Mally' who has been described as a "beautiful soul" by his loved ones.

He died in the early hours of Sunday (August 5) despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency services who performed CPR as he lay on a road in the middle of the council estate.

Malik, who is from "a good family" in Surbiton, passed away at 3.02am - 45 minutes after the arrival of paramedics.

The road outside Cambridge Gardens, a close-knit council estate which has been described as a core part of the local community, is wet with rain.

However bright colours from the array of flowers left at the scene of the tragic stabbing illuminate the dreary walkway.

Handwritten notes describe the devastation which has rocked local residents, including those closest to the former Hollyside student.

"It would be so nice to have a last moment with you," one mourning family member wrote on a rain pattered card.

"We will always have you in our hearts."

"Kingston misses you... Gone but never forgotten," another note reads.

(Image: Met Police)

The young victim has been remembered by a neighbour as a "caring and kind" friend who was "always smiling and laughing".

"I've known him since I was a toddler as we were neighbours. Since I was very young, couldn't tell you how old," Jodie Smith told getwestlondon .

"I walked home from school with Malik nearly every day, he was very polite, kind and always smiling - if not giggling.

"He was always laughing and joking - such a caring, beautiful soul," she continued.

"I'm absolutely devastated he's no longer with us. He was taken far to soon by stupidity."

(Image: Isabel Dobinson)

Former school teacher, Jane Gaskell added: "Malik was a lively and spirited young man at school.

"He is from a good family who supported him well throughout.

"He had a good sense of humour and made me smile."

Emergency services were called to the estate close to Norbiton station at 2.15am on Sunday morning.

Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation following the tragedy and confirmed on Tuesday (August 7) that three people have been arrested in connection to his death.

Two 19-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of Malik's murder, while a 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three have been released on bail until a date in early-September.

Officers believe Malik may have been killed during a huge fight on the estate, involving up to 10 people.