A gang of drug dealers caught with 12 kilograms of cocaine, the majority of which was stashed in a hidden cabinet operated by a remote control, have been jailed.

Amber May, 30, Klisdorin Lumnica, 24, and Arthur Bennett, 46, were jailed for a total of 26 years at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, November 2. Co-defendant Melissa Leming, 34, was given a suspended sentence.

They operated a drug dealing network across Kingston and Surrey from November 2017 to April 2018 - with one of them supplying 25 to 30 kilos of cocaine in five to six weeks alone.

Bennett and Leming were stopped in a black Mercedes in Leatherhead, Surrey, in April this year and police seized a bag containing 2.02kg of cocaine, worth £80,000, from the boot of the car.

Both were arrested and during a search of their home address, in Pelman Way, Epsom, officers discovered 230grams worth of cannabis.

A month later police stopped Lumnica in Epsom and seized half a kilo of cocaine from the front passenger seat and four mobile phones.

While searching Lumnica’s home in Adelphi Road, Epsom, officers discovered drugs paraphernalia as well as a door key to an address on Southborough Road, Surbiton.

When police searched the second home, they found nine-and-a-half kilos of cocaine stashed in a hidden cabinet that was operated by a remote control.

May was living at the home.

When interviewed by police, Lumnica admitted to being a drug dealer for the previous six months and supplying between 25 to 30 kilograms of cocaine in five to six weeks alone.

Lumnica pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A drug, cocaine, and was jailed for 14 years.

Bennett pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, cocaine, and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, cannabis.

He was sentenced to six years in prison.

May was found guilty of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug, cocaine, on Thursday (November 1) following a two week trial. She was jailed for five years.

Leming pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, cannabis. She was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Detective Inspector Brian Hobbs from the Met’s Organised Crime Command, said: “Thanks to the dedication and work of my team, these organised criminals have been removed from the streets of London and will now serve lengthy sentences.

“The group were clearly running a large scale drugs operation and this successful investigation has seen a significant amount of cocaine removed from the drugs market.

“Drugs destroy lives and fuel crime and violence in our communities. We will not stop in our efforts to robustly target this type of criminality and I hope the sentencing serves as a stark reminder to those involved in drug offences.”