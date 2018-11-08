Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children with special educational needs and disabilities are being let down in Kingston, inspectors have ruled.

Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission have written to the council to let them know the findings of a recent week-long visit.

Inspectors found “too many children and young people who have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) do not receive the support and provision that is needed to meet their needs”.

Criticisms in the letter include poor education, health and care (EHC) plans - documents that describe the help individual children need to support them.

Some schools were responsible for writing them, meaning there has been an over-emphasis on education, resulting in a lack of health or social care information.

Inspectors recognised that the leaders of the services are clear about their vision for improving children's lives, but this vision is "too far from becoming a reality".

Health professionals like doctors and nurses "did not show sufficient awareness" of other services, and so families were not routinely being made aware of the help they can get.

Children referred into speech and language therapy wait up to ten months for an initial assessment, and occupational therapy is only available to those with the highest needs.

Some parents also told inspectors they were being asked to keep their child at home, bring them to school later or not bring them in at all on specific occasions - a misuse of part-time timetables.

And the rate of children with SEND being excluded from school went up last year.

Achieving for Children, the social enterprise owned by Kingston, Richmond and Windsor and Maidenhead councils that runs children's services, must respond to Ofsted and the CQC. So must Kingston Council and Kingston CCG . They are expected to outline how they will respond to their concerns.

Achieving for Children’s interim chief executive Ian Dodds said: “We recognise the areas for improvement that the inspection team have identified, and we’re committed to acting on all of their recommendations."

He also said he was pleased the inspectors had highlighted some positives from the service, which included good, joined-up services for early years children; a "flourishing" home-based support system for pre-school children called Portage; and the fact the views of children and young people with SEND were routinely sought to improve services.

Mr Dodds continued: “Our immediate priority is to work with colleagues in the health service to complete a joint action plan which will drive our collective efforts over the coming months. We’re all committed to working together to give our children and young people with SEN or disabilities the support they need."

Leader of the council Cllr Liz Green said she will "fully take on board" the inspectors' findings.

She said her new administration, and the soon-to-be new leader of Achieving for Children and council CEO, provide the opportunity for a "fresh start" for children's services, and this report will form the basis of the first steps.