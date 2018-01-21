The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Demolition of the old Kingsley Academy buildings in Hounslow are under way as part of a move to nearly double pupil in-take.

Kingsley Academy , which lies just north of Hounslow High Street, is in the midst of demolishing all buildings at the site in Cecil Road.

Although the school has now moved to its new site, the old buildings still standing are being "razed to the ground", video footage shows.

Principal Lesley Kirby-Klappholz said: "In April 2016, the huge project to build a brand new school, accommodating Year 7s to 70-year-olds, began with diggers scooping up the play area to prepare the foundations for the stylish building which had been carefully planned over two years."

(Image: Kingsley Academy)

"Kingsley Academy staff spent July and August packing decades of work, furniture and equipment.

"We took possession of our new build on August 30 2017 and spent the first week in September sorting, unpacking and orientating ourselves in this fabulous new school.

"We now have state-of-the-art screens to project high quality teaching resources, new furniture and light, airy and modern classrooms," the principal added.

The go-ahead for a new building meant Kingsley Academy could increase pupil capacity from 835 students up to 1,400 in its new premises.

(Image: Kingsley Academy)

Principal Kirby-Klappholz added: "In October, the diggers began again.

"With extraordinary speed, the old building is being razed to the ground, to be replaced with a MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) and landscaped gardens.

"We feel ourselves to be so fortunate to have this wonderful environment for all to learn and flourish."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.