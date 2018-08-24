The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shootings in Kingsbury and Rayners Lane - which took place less than 24 hours apart - are "likely to be linked", according to a police boss.

Borough commander for Harrow and Brent, Simon Rose, who also covers Barnet, described the incidents in Kingsbury, on Monday (August 20), and Rayners Lane, a day later, as "shocking" and "unacceptable".

He explained that there has been a "substantial" increase in police presence in the area following the shootings.

Three people were taken to hospital following the incident outside Kingsbury Station and two men were found with gunshot wounds near Rayners Lane Station.

"[There] is a very substantial additional level of policing," Mr Rose said. "This violence is unacceptable and will be stopped.

"Additionally, the intelligence development has generated a substantial number of search warrant opportunities."

He explained that these stop and search measures were put in place to reassure the public and, hopefully, deter criminals. Several weapons were retrieved as a result, he added.

There have been growing concerns over the level of crime in north-west London, with drugs, gangs and knife-crime noted as particularly problematic issues.

This was compounded by further cuts to the police service, culminating in the decision to merge the commands in Barnet, Brent and Harrow into a single unit.

Mr Rose spoke at several public meetings to explain the situation and, while he was frank about the situation, assured residents that officers are doing all they can - including after these shootings.

"Warrants are continuing to retrieve weapons and recover drugs," he said. "Those identified are being arrested, charged and remanded in custody.

"Safer neighbourhood officers are also undertaking weapons sweeps and the Operation Trident investigations continue.

"There will be a substantial increased overt policing presence in the area whilst the perpetrators and persons involved are hunted down and arrested."