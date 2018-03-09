The video will start in 8 Cancel

A minute's silence has been observed exactly 50 years after a fire which killed two firefighters in Chelsea .

It took place on Thursday (March 8) outside Chelsea Fire Station in King's Road, half a century after a fire broke out at a nearby restaurant, which claimed the lives of Firefighter Colin Comber and Firefighter Brian O’Connell Hutchins .

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU), which is marking its centenary this year, helped organised the silence and parade to remember the two men.

Firefighter Comber and Firefighter Hutchins suffered serious injuries fighting the flames at Peter Evan’s Eating House on March 8 1968, and died four days later in the burns unit at Roehampton Hospital.

Both had been overcome by the ferocity of the flames, possibly caused by an explosion or flashover – which is a rapid increase in fire that fills a room.

Both men were rescued by their colleagues, with Firefighter Comber found inside the door of the restaurant, the mouthpiece of his breathing apparatus out of his mouth.

Such was the strength of the heat that his head harness had melted.

Both were honoured with a full London Fire Brigade funeral parade along the King's Road, passing the fire station, with many firefighters from across London attending.

Colleagues from Chelsea Fire Station colleagues also formed a guard of honour.

Their names feature on a plaque at the station, listing 12 firefighters from Chelsea who lost their lives in the line of duty.

They are also remembered inside the station, where a small brass helmet with Firefighter Hutchin’s cap badge on it is displayed.

This had been presented to his parents after his death, but donated to Chelsea Fire Station in 2017.

Speaking prior to the silence, Chelsea FBU rep Steve Stephenson said: “We're gathering to remember two young firemen that died in a fire local to the station in tragic circumstances.

“It's a reminder of how dangerous our jobs can be at times.”

