A minute's silence will take place at Chelsea Fire Station on Thursday (March 8) to remember two firefighters who lost their lives tackling a blaze exactly 50 years ago.

Fireman Colin Comber and Fireman Brian O’Connell Hutchins both died after a fire broke out at a restaurant in King's Road on March 8 1968.

The men were based at the recently opened fire station, also in King's Road.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU), which is marking its centenary this year, has helped organised the silence and parade to remember the ultimate sacrifice made by the two men.

The fire crews had been called to deal with flames at Peter Evan’s Eating House at 65 King's Road.

Among those to enter the burning building were Fireman Comber and Fireman Hutchins, who were both wearing breathing apparatus.

But they were overcome by the ferocity of the flames, possibly caused by an explosion or flashover – which is a rapid increase in fire that fills a room with flames.

(Image: Chelsea Post)

Both men were rescued by their colleagues, with Fireman Comber found inside the door of the restaurant, the mouthpiece of his breathing apparatus out of his mouth.

Such was the strength of the heat that his head harness had melted.

The pair suffered severe injuries, and died four days later in the burns unit at Roehampton Hospital.

(Image: Fire Brigades Union)

Both were honoured with a full London Fire Brigade funeral parade along the King's Road, passing the fire station, with many firefighters from across London attending.

Colleagues from Chelsea Fire Station colleagues also formed a guard of honour.

Their names feature on a plaque at the station, listing 12 firefighters from Chelsea who lost their lives in the line of duty.

(Image: Provided by Fire Brigades Union)

They are also remembered inside the station, where a small brass helmet with Fireman Hutchin’s cap badge on it is displayed.

This had been presented to his parents after his death, but donated to Chelsea Fire Station in 2017.

Steve Stephenson, FBU rep at Chelsea, said: “We're gathering to remember two young firemen that died in a fire local to the station in tragic circumstances.

(Image: Fire Brigades Union)

“It's a reminder of how dangerous our jobs can be at times.

“The union has always been there to help firefighters, not just financially support them and their families, but also in making sure our job is as safe as it can be.

“Clearly over the years that has proven to be successful as there's been a reduction in the number of firefighters that die in fires."

