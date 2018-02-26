The video will start in 8 Cancel

King Street, Hammersmith's water works woes continue as the road is expected to remain closed for yet another day, according to Thames Water.

It was closed to traffic on Tuesday (February 20) night after two leaks were detected in pipes near Marks & Spencer.

Residents were warned King Street was likely to remain shut for five days, reopening on Monday (February 26).

But on Friday (February 23) Thames Water said it had discovered another small leak in the pipe that needed to be fixed.

The date of King Street reopening was subsequently shifted back to Tuesday evening, (February 27), a week on from when works first began.

Thames Water tweeted a picture of the offending leaky pipe with the message: "Our engineers are currently working hard to fix this leaking pipe under King Street. Further proactive surveying has found another small leak on this pipe and we’re going to fix this too, while we have the road closed."

(Image: Thames Water)

In a follow-up tweet it added: "We’re sorry for the disruption this is causing. We’re working 24 hours a day and hope to get this busy road reopened by Tuesday evening."

King Street had only recently reopened, having been submerged by a major burst water main last month , when new leaks were found.

(Image: Goolistan Cooper)

Thames Water says the leak is not on the same pipe that burst in January.

There was very little evidence of escaped water, with just 2% visible above ground, with the rest of the water lost underground.

The latest leak resulted in the closure of King Street between Hammersmith gyratory and Bridge Avenue to allow Thames Water to carry out repairs.

Road diversions are in place and bus services are affected.

