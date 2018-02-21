The video will start in 8 Cancel

King Street is expected to remain closed until Monday (February 26) while work continues to fix underground leaks.

The road in Hammersmith was closed on Tuesday (February 20) night after Thames Water detected two leaks in pipes near Marks & Spencer.

The discovery comes less than a month after another section of the same road was submerged following a major burst water main .

That happened on January 26 and caused severe disruption to King Street , with the road only fully reopening a few days ago.

The latest leak has resulted in the closure of King Street between Hammersmith gyratory and Bridge Avenue to allow Thames Water to carry out repairs.

Road diversions are in place and bus services are affected

Hammersmith and Fulham Council say eastbound traffic is unaffected.

(Image: twitter.com/LBHF/)

Thames Water says the leak is not on the same pipe that burst in January.

There was very little evidence of escaped water, with just two per cent visible above ground, with the rest of the water lost underground.

Thames Water says it will know more once engineers have dug down to assess the damage, “but expects the road to be closed until Monday 26 February”.

Letters have been sent out to residents and businesses in the area to inform them of the emergency work, said Thames Water.

No customers have lost water, it added.

A spokesman said: “Monitoring equipment on our pipes has alerted us to two leaks on King Street.

(Image: Goolistan Cooper)

“We’ve taken the proactive step to carry out an emergency repair to fix these leaks now.

“We appreciate that closing a section of this busy road is frustrating, but it’s essential that we act to reduce the potential of future flooding to homes and businesses.”

