Emergency water works in Hammersmith mean King Street is closed to traffic on Wednesday morning (February 21).

Works to fix a main between Queen Caroline Street and Cambridge Grove, near Marks & Spencer, began on Tuesday evening (February 20) and continued into Wednesday.

The one-way road was closed near to the Kings Mall shopping centre.

Bus routes 27, 190, 266, 267, 391, H91, N9, N11 are diverted due to the leak.

Thames Water said work was taking place on Tuesday night to “avoid localised flooding.”

(Image: twitter.com/LBHF/)

We will be bringing you all the latest travel updates on our live blog.

