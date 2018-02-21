Emergency water works in Hammersmith mean King Street is closed to traffic on Wednesday morning (February 21).
Works to fix a main between Queen Caroline Street and Cambridge Grove, near Marks & Spencer, began on Tuesday evening (February 20) and continued into Wednesday.
The one-way road was closed near to the Kings Mall shopping centre.
Bus routes 27, 190, 266, 267, 391, H91, N9, N11 are diverted due to the leak.
Thames Water said work was taking place on Tuesday night to “avoid localised flooding.”
King Street expected to remain closed until Monday (February 26).
Thames Water has said it will know more about how long the work will take once it’s dug down to assess the leaks but it expects King Street to remain partially closed until Monday (February 26).
What Thames Water has said:
- The road is closed between Hammersmith Gyratory and Bridge Avenue to allow Thames Water engineers to carry out the repair safely. Road diversions are in place.
- The leaks are not on the same pipe that burst a few weeks ago.
- Both leaks are not visible above ground, so there may be little signs of surface water.
- It will have a better idea about how long the work will take once it’s dug down to assess the leaks.
- It sent letters to customers on Tuesday (February 20) night to inform them of this emergency work - it has two customer representatives in the area to answer any questions today.
- Residents’ water supplies have not been affected
A Thames Water spokesman said: “Monitoring equipment on our pipes has alerted us to two leaks on King Street.
“We’ve taken the proactive step to carry out an emergency repair to fix these leaks now.
“We appreciate that closing a section of this busy road is frustrating, but it’s essential that we act to reduce the potential of future flooding to homes and businesses.”
