Part of King Street in Hammersmith will close to traffic following a flooding scare – less than a month after the road was submerged by a burst water main .

The discovery of the leak underground by Marks & Spencer will see emergency repair work take place overnight on Tuesday (February 20).

Hammersmith and Fulham Council say the road will close between Hammersmith gyratory and Bridge Avenue to allow for the emergency repair.

However, eastbound traffic on King Street will not be affected.

On January 26 a large part of the road was submerged following a burst water main, with more than 100 people evacuated.

One restaurant owner told how he let worried diners leave his seafood establishment without paying so that they could return to their cars.

Another nearby resident was given a piggyback to his home by a firefighter.

The road has only just fully reopened following extensive repair work .

Thames Water said work was taking place on Tuesday night to “avoid localised flooding.”

It said in two tweets: “Our proactive monitoring of the pipes in King Street #W6 has identified a leak beneath the road surface that we need to fix to avoid localised flooding. This means that we’ll need to close a section of the road to carry out an emergency repair.

“We’re working with @LBHF to minimise disruption and to ensure diversions are in place from this evening. We’ll be working as quickly as we can to fix the leak and reopen the road.”

