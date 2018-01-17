Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The popular Kilburn Ironworks bar and grill announced its closure on Monday (January 15) making it the latest in a string of businesses to disappear from the area.

Voted Time Out London's best bar in Kilburn and West Hampstead in 2015, the Kilburn High Road spot was a favourite with craft beer and burger fans.

The Kilburn Ironworks team announced it would be "closing its doors on February 5" in a poignant Facebook post on Monday.

They wrote: "We are closing down!! Sadly, after 3 great years Kilburn Ironworks will be closing its doors for good on Monday 5th February.

"We would like to thank everyone for your support and custom over the years, and we hope we’ll be remembered fondly! We will be open every Thursday to Sunday between now and the 5th February (closed Monday to Wednesday), so it’s not too late to get your last Ironworks fix! The Ironworks team x"

(Image: Google Maps)

The move follows the closure of another of Kilburn High Road's much loved venues, The Good Ship , last year.

