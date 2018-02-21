The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 40-year-old man stabbed in Kilburn High Road on Tuesday afternoon (February 20) is said to be in a "stable condition".

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident that police and London Air Ambulance were called to at 3.30pm.

Metropolitan Police confirmed on Wednesday (February 21) the victim's injuries were non life-threatening.

A Met Police spokesman said: "The victim is in a stable condition."

A London Air Ambulance spokesman said: "Our advanced trauma team was dispatched via aircraft by London Ambulance Service at 3.33pm to reports of a stabbing in the Kilburn High Road area.

"After treatment on scene the patient was transferred by road to a major trauma hospital, accompanied by London's Air Ambulance."

(Image: @londonfrench)

A red London Air Ambulance helicopter was seen at Kilburn Grange Park on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "We are in attendance at a stabbing in Kilburn."

The incident happened a day after a 74-year-old pensioner died following a fatal collision with a lorry in the same road.

No arrests have yet been made and enquiries into what happened are ongoing.

