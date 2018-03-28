The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a shop in Kilburn High Road.

Pictures from the scene show firefighters working to tackle the blaze at the Oxfam shop, which has flats above it.

A total of eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called in to tackle the fire on Tuesday (March 27) at 5.15pm.

Kilburn High Road was closed between Willesden Lane and Quex Road while the firefighters worked, causing significant rush hour disruption.

Crews from Paddington, West Hampstead and North Kensington fire stations brought the fire under control by 7.30pm.

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

A section of the basement and the first floor were damaged in the fire and London Fire Brigade are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

Both people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by the London Ambulance Service .

