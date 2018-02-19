A pedestrian has died following a fatal collision with a lorry in Kilburn High Road in Brent shortly before 11am on Monday (February 19).
Police attended reports of a man in collision with a lorry in Kilburn High Road, near the junction with Brondesbury Road at 10.50am.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed north of Kilburn High Road station and motorists were told to avoid the area after reports of a "serious collision".
The lorry stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made as enquiries into what happened continue.
Brent police reported road closures around Brondesbury Road and Hazelmere Road while emergency services deal with incident.
Motorists have been warned of queuing traffic and have been asked to avoid the area.
Bus routes 16, 32, 98, 206, 316, 332 and 328 are affected.
Motorists were told the road will remain closed for some time and are advised to take alternative routes.
Delays and traffic tailbacks
Queuing and traffic delays are affecting Kilburn High Road and surrounding roads following a fatal collision at 10.50am this morning.
TfL reported tailbacks in Kilburn High Road to the junction with Iverson Road.
There is also slow-moving traffic southbound in Abbey Road to the junction of Belsize Road with tailbacks to Kilburn High Road.
Motorists should expect delays.
Video footage from the scene shows a police cordon in place in Kilburn High Road following a fatal collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on Monday morning (February 19).
Kilburn High Road remains closed north of Kilburn High Road station in both directions.
There is queuing traffic between Quex Road and Belsize Road, and congestion to Kilburn Station and in Belsize Road.
Bus routes continue to be diverted following the fatal crash in Kilburn High Road.
Number 16, 32, 98, 316 and 332 buses remained on divert at 1.10pm.
Motorists have been urged to avoid the area while emergency services are at the scene.
Queuing traffic on Kilburn High Road towards central London
Footage shows police cordon at scene of crash
Kodak Express Kilburn tweeted video footage from the police cordon in Kilburn High Road
Brent Council warns residents of road closures
