A pedestrian has died following a fatal collision with a lorry in Kilburn High Road in Brent shortly before 11am on Monday (February 19).

Police attended reports of a man in collision with a lorry in Kilburn High Road, near the junction with Brondesbury Road at 10.50am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed north of Kilburn High Road station and motorists were told to avoid the area after reports of a "serious collision".

The lorry stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made as enquiries into what happened continue.

Brent police reported road closures around Brondesbury Road and Hazelmere Road while emergency services deal with incident.

Motorists have been warned of queuing traffic and have been asked to avoid the area.

Bus routes 16, 32, 98, 206, 316, 332 and 328 are affected.

Motorists were told the road will remain closed for some time and are advised to take alternative routes.

