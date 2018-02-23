The video will start in 8 Cancel

Four days after an elderly pedestrian died in a crash with a lorry in Kilburn High Road on Monday (February 19) efforts are being made to trace his family.

The 74-year-old man's next of kin were still being sought on Friday (February 23), according to Metropolitan Police.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Officers are making final enquiries to trace his next of kin."

Formal identification of the pensioner who died following a collision with a lorry awaits.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the junction with Brondesbury Road, Brent at around 10.50am.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 10.50am on Monday (February 19) to reports of a male in collision with a lorry in Kilburn High Road, near the junction with Brondesbury Road."

The lorry driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.

Part of Kilburn High Road and surrounding roads were closed throughout Monday.

Commenting on the incident, Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt said: "It's always sad when someone loses their life in an accident and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

