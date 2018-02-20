The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 74-year-old pensioner was the man who died in a collision with a lorry in Kilburn High Road on Monday morning (February 19) , Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

The elderly pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened at the junction with Brondesbury Road at around 10.50am.

The man is yet to be officially identified and Metropolitan Police were still trying to trace his next of kin on Tuesday (February 20).

(Image: Qasim Peracha)

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 10.50am on Monday (February 19) to reports of a male in collision with a lorry in Kilburn High Road, near the junction with Brondesbury Road."

Part of Kilburn High Road and surrounding roads remained closed until Monday evening when the police cordon was lifted.

The lorry driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.

Commenting on the incident, Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt said: "It's always sad when someone loses their life in an accident and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .