A trio accused of fatally shooting a young woman near a children's playground in a "revenge gang attack" have denied charges of murder.

Mohanna Abdhou, 20, was shot while standing with a group of friends in Malvern Road, Kilburn, in what prosecutors believe was a revenge gang attack.

Known to her friends and family as Montana, the young woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.34pm on May 26, near a children's playground.

Prosecutors believe Mohanna was talking to friends near a block of flats in Malvern Road when two suspects appeared on bicycles and opened fire.

Kylann Grannum, 21, Mohammed Tawfik, 19, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with the fatal shooting of Mohanna Abdhou.

Grannum, of no fixed address, denied the murder charge from the dock while the teenagers, both from Ladbroke Grove, denied the charge via videolink from prison.

The 17-year-old boy also denied a charge of assisting an offender by providing the bicycles and offering his home as a place to change clothing.

Kathleen Peddar, a 22-year-old of Burns Road, Willesden, also appeared at the court on Monday (January 22) charged with assisting an offender but did not enter a plea.

