Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost one year after 26-year-old Khalid Farah was killed in Southall, a third man has been jailed in connection to the murder.

Joshua Folorunso, 27, of Station Road, Loudwater, will spend the next six years behind bars after he appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday (September 10).

He was sentenced for perverting the course of justice by setting fire to a vehicle used in the fatal shooting in a car park, in Lady Margaret Road, last Novemember.

His sentencing comes weeks after two men were found guilty of murder - Malique Thompson-Hill, 22, and Jermiane Paul, 23.

The convictions follow a "painstaking" investigation by Metropolitan Police detectives which unravelled the events prior, during and following the young man's murder.

(Image: Met Police)

It was revealed that during the early hours Saturday, November 11, 2017, Mr Farah was sitting in his parked car with a friend and were completely unaware when two men arrived at the scene in a stolen black VW Tiguan, which was fitted with false number plates.

CCTV footage shown at the trial of Thompson-Hill and Paul shows a masked man raising a shotgun and firing directly at Mr Farah in the driver's side of the vehicle.

The young victim died in hospital around three hours later despite the best efforts of first responders at the scene.

It was later discovered that the criminals drove a short distance before abandoning their vehicle in a car park in Knowles Close - 500 metres from Paul's home in West Drayton.

Phone records reveal that a third man involved in the incident - Folorunso was contacted numerous times throughout the same day.

Folorunso has been convicted of setting fire to the car later that day.

(Image: Getty Images)

He will spend the next six years behind bars while Thompson Hill of Burghley Court, Maidenhead, and Paul of Acacia Avenue, West Drayton, were sentenced on August 23 and 24 to a minimum of 30 years.

"The sentence handed down does not mark the end of what has been a devastating experience for Khalid’s relatives and friends," said Detective Inspector Garry Moncrieff of the Homicide and Major Crime Command.

"While the legal process has now come to a close, the grieving for Khalid’s loved ones will continue.

"I sincerely hope that the knowledge that Khalid’s murderers and the associate who tried to cover for them have been jailed bring a measure of comfort."

Following the sentencing of Thompson-Hill and Paul, the Metropolitan Police described the investigation as "painstaking".

DI Moncrieff previously stated: "Khalid died in a horrific manner, shot from close range as he sat in a car - he did not stand a chance.

"What the exact motive for the murder was remains unclear -however there had clearly been tensions between Khalid and his murderers.



"This was a complex case that was solved through diligent police work and has seen three men convicted for their part in Khalid's killing.



"I can only hope that these convictions can bring some form of closure to Khalid's family and friends."