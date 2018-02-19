The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nearly all KFC branches in west London have closed after a nationwide problem left the restaurant chain without chicken.

Stores in Hammersmith, Chiswick , South Harrow, West Ealing, Shepherd's Bush, Northwood Hills, Hounslow , Earl's Court and Fulham are among those in the area shut due to delivery issues described as “teething problems”.

Branches listed as open for business shortly after midday on Monday (February 19) include those in South Kensington , Victoria Station and Ruislip.

Hammersmith and South Harrow had been listed as open earlier in the day, but now appear to be closed.

The fast food chain said many of those trading would be offering a limited menu or had cut their hours.

It gave no notice of when operations would be back to normal.

The problem has been caused following a new delivery contract between KFC and DHL.

"We've brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they've had a couple of teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!" KFC said in a statement.

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours," the company added.

"We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we're really sorry about that."

In its own statement, DHL said: "Due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed.

"We are working with KFC and our partners to rectify the situation as a priority and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused."

