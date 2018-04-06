Kew Road in Richmond is partially closed as emergency services attend a crash on Friday afternoon (April 6).
One lane of the southbound A307 road has been closed following a crash at the junction with Kew Gardens shortly before 3pm.
According to Transport for London (TfL), Metropolitan Police (Met) officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics are on the scene.
A tweet on the TfL Traffic News account reads: "A307 Kew Road (TW9) (southbound) at the junction of Kew Gardens Road - lane one is blocked due to a collision. Met Police and London Ambulance on scene."
The Met and LAS have both been contacted for more information on the number of vehicles involved in the collision and whether there have been any injuries.
We will be bringing you all the latest updates here:
All lanes reopened
Road cleared
All lanes of Kew Road have reopened following a crash between a motorcycle and a car at 2.45pm.
Traffic is said to have returned to normal following congestion caused by the closure of one Southbound lane after the crash.
Queuing traffic in Kew Road following crash
TfL tweeted an image of queuing traffic in Kew Road following a crash between a car and a motorbike at the junction with Kew Gardens Road.
Person hospitalised following crash in Kew Road
A has been hospitalised following a crash between a car and a motorbike in Kew Road on Friday afternoon (April 6).
Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service attended the crash at 2.45pm.
A Met police spokesman said: “Police were called at 2.45pm on Friday to reports of a road traffic collision in Kew Road.Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a motorbike in collision with a car.One person (no further details) has been taken to a west London hospital with minor injuries.”
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.