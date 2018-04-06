Kew Road in Richmond is partially closed as emergency services attend a crash on Friday afternoon (April 6).

One lane of the southbound A307 road has been closed following a crash at the junction with Kew Gardens shortly before 3pm.

According to Transport for London (TfL), Metropolitan Police (Met) officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics are on the scene.

A tweet on the TfL Traffic News account reads: "A307 Kew Road (TW9) (southbound) at the junction of Kew Gardens Road - lane one is blocked due to a collision. Met Police and London Ambulance on scene."

The Met and LAS have both been contacted for more information on the number of vehicles involved in the collision and whether there have been any injuries.

