Traffic is queuing in Kenton and Harrow after a crash this morning (Thursday, November 29).

The A4006 (Kenton Road) is blocked eastbound because of the collision, according to the INRIX traffic and travel alerts service.

The crash is at the Travellers Rest traffic lights, next to Carlton Avenue, not far from Kenton station.

There is congestion to Northwick Park Hospital and Harrow on the Hill station.

Bus routes are also having to be diverted because of the road blockage.

We will be bringing you more updates on this story as they come in.

