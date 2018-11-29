Traffic is queuing in Kenton and Harrow after a crash this morning (Thursday, November 29).
The A4006 (Kenton Road) is blocked eastbound because of the collision, according to the INRIX traffic and travel alerts service.
The crash is at the Travellers Rest traffic lights, next to Carlton Avenue, not far from Kenton station.
There is congestion to Northwick Park Hospital and Harrow on the Hill station.
Bus routes are also having to be diverted because of the road blockage.
Traffic delays continue
The latest from INRIX traffic alerts service:
1: A4006 KENTON ROAD - KENTON - EASTBOUND - LONDON
A4006 Kenton Road Eastbound closed, queueing traffic due to accident from Carlton Avenue (Travellers Rest Traffic Lights) to Draycott Avenue. Congestion to Northwick Park hospital and Harrow on the Hill station.
Near to Kenton station.
Diversion - bus routes H9, H19, 114, 183 and 223 are being diverted.
A witness says cars are able to pass the scene
She’s confused about the bus diversion
Bus diversions are causing problems for commuters
The latest traffic update
The latest from INRIX traffic service, as of 8.04am:
Transport for London confirm bus diversions
A number of routes are affected by the collision: