A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the street this evening (Tuesday).

Police were called at 6.50pm to North Pole Road, at the junction with Latimer Road, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics and discovered a male, believed to be aged in his 20s, suffering from stab wounds.

A Met Police spokesman said: "He is reported to have been stabbed in the street. He was assisted by members of the public prior to police and LAS arrival.

"He has been conveyed to a west London hospital; we await an update as to his condition."

A crime scene is in place and at this stage there have been no arrests.

Officers from Kensington and Chelsea are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call police on 101.