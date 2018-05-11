A person has been pronounced dead at Gloucester Road Tube Station after they were reportedly hit by a train.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Gloucester Road, but sadly the person has been pronounced dead.

District and Circle Line Underground services are subject to severe delays as they deal with the incident, while Gloucester Road itself has been part closed.

There is slow traffic between A4 Cromwell Road/B325 Gloucester Road and Stanhope Gardens/Harrington Gardens due to the incident, to which British Transport Police were called at 7.52am.

Severe delays have also been reported on the District Line and the Circle Line. Service on the Circle Line has been completely suspended, while the District Line has been suspended between Earl's Court and South Kensington, with severe delays reported on the rest of the line.

A spokesman for Transport for London said at around 8.15am: "The road is closed due to an incident at Gloucester Road Underground station."

A picture taken in Gloucester Road shows a cordon in place as police officers and paramedics from London Ambulance Service remain at the scene.

We'll bring you the latest updates on this breaking news story as we get them.