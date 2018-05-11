A person has been pronounced dead at Gloucester Road Tube Station after they were reportedly hit by a train.
Emergency services rushed to the scene in Gloucester Road, but sadly the person has been pronounced dead.
District and Circle Line Underground services are subject to severe delays as they deal with the incident, while Gloucester Road itself has been part closed.
There is slow traffic between A4 Cromwell Road/B325 Gloucester Road and Stanhope Gardens/Harrington Gardens due to the incident, to which British Transport Police were called at 7.52am.
Severe delays have also been reported on the District Line and the Circle Line. Service on the Circle Line has been completely suspended, while the District Line has been suspended between Earl's Court and South Kensington, with severe delays reported on the rest of the line.
A spokesman for Transport for London said at around 8.15am: "The road is closed due to an incident at Gloucester Road Underground station."
A picture taken in Gloucester Road shows a cordon in place as police officers and paramedics from London Ambulance Service remain at the scene.
London Ambulance Service statement
Paramedics were called at 7.52am to reports of a person under a train.
London Ambulance Service sent a number of resources to Gloucester Road station. A spokesman said:
“We were called at 7:52am this morning to Gloucester Road, SW7, to reports of a person under a train.
“We sent an incident response officer, two single responders in cars, and an ambulance crew. London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched by road.
“Sadly a person was dead at the scene.”
Person struck by train pronounced dead
A person has died in Gloucester Road Underground station after being struck by a train. A spokesman for British Transport Police said:
“We were called at 7.52am today to Gloucester Road Underground station following reports that a person had been struck by a train.
“Officers attended alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Services, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Officers are working to identify the person and inform their family.
“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Commuters are facing “utter chaos” due to a police incident at Gloucester Road station.
The rush hour disruptions are due to a “person on the track” at Gloucester Road station.
There is no service on the District line between Earl’s Court and Embankment and there are severe delays on the rest of the line. All Circle line services have also been suspended.
Police and London Ambulance Service remain in Kensington’s Gloucester Road, which is closed in both directions.
Bus route affected
Gloucester Road remains closed in both directions, affecting traffic on the A4 Cromwell Road.
Bus route 49 is currently being diverted.
'Chaos' at South Kensington station
One social media user has described the “chaos” at South Kensington station this morning.
Robert Fleming posted on Twitter: “Utter chaos on #picadillyline (South Kensington) in west London due to #districtline shutdown.
“Avoid!! Massive overcrowding #LDN #london #westlondon”
District and Circle line affected
On the District line, there is no service between Earl’s Court and Embankment with severe delays on the rest of the line due to “a person on the track incident”, according to TfL.
There is no service on the Circle line due to the person on the track on the District line.
Tickets will be accepted on the local buses for commuters using the District and Circle line.
Picture from the scene
A picture taken in Gloucester Road shows a police cordon in place near the station.
Transport for London confirmed there has been an “incident” at Gloucester Road station.
'Incident' at Gloucester Road station
Gloucester Road has been closed in both directions due to “an incident” at Gloucester Road station in Kensington.
The road has been closed at the junction with A4 Cromwell Road, with traffic around the area affected.
Emergency services are at the scene and the road remains cordoned off at 8.45am.
