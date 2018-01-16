The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 56-year-old man was hospitalised on Monday evening (January 15) after being stabbed outside a pub in Kensington .

At around 6.36pm, Metropolitan Police was called to Comeragh Road, near the junction with Vereker Road, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended and found a 56-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his arm.

The victim was taken to a west London hospital for treatment and has since been discharged, a spokesman for Met Police said.

The 56-year-old was approached outside a pub by a man brandishing a knife, who asked for the victim's watch before stabbing him in the arm.

After attacking the victim, the suspect made off without the watch in the direction of Barons Court Road.

The suspect is described as a black male, aged between 28 and 32-years-old and around 5ft 9ins to 10ins tall.

He is said to be of stocky build, with short tight curly black hair, possibly with a flat top, wearing a dark coloured hooded anorak or parka type coat.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for information.

DC Imran Khan, from Hammersmith and Fulham CID, said: “We are appealing for witnesses in the area to come forward.

“It would have been busy at the time of the incident – someone may have seen something that could assist our investigation.

“The suspect threatened the victim with a distinctive looking knife, with a red handle and red blade.

He added: “We would be extremely keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw someone matching the description of the suspect in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hammersmith and Fulham CID on 0208 246 2442 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 6001169/18.

