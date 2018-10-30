Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man fractured his skull after five men attacked and repeatedly kicked him in the head as he lay on the ground in Kensington.

The 48-year-old victim slipped into a coma as a result of bleeding on his brain sustained during the horrific ordeal.

Metropolitan Police have today (Tuesday October 30) released CCTV images of men they want to speak with in connection with the attack in Kensington on August 5.

Police were originally called out at 4.30am that morning to Russell Road, near Kensington Olympia, to reports of the attack.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where doctors treated him for both a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain, which eventually led him into a coma.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The man has since been discharged and has "mostly recovered".

Detectives used CCTV footage to see that the man was attacked by five people who knocked him to the ground and "kicked his head repeatedly and then raided his pockets".

The men were then seen to make off towards Hammersmith Road.

Investigating officer DC Sam Miles said: “We know that five males in total targeted this man and subjected him to a vicious and sustained assault. The culprits need to be caught.

"If you have information on those pictured I would implore you to get in touch.

"In addition to the images released today, three other black males were involved in the attack and made off on bicycles.

"If you were there or have information please call 101 quoting CRIS 5613787/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111."