A Kensington man who failed to stop for police before driving through several red lights and colliding with a vehicles, has now been convicted.

Harry Schick, 24, of Holland Road in Kensington, was seen riding a 125cc Honda motorcycle on Pentonville Road on May 9.

On spotting police, he tried to make off from officers on foot, but was detained after a short chase with the help of a member of the public. Schick was found to be in possession of a lock knife and two large knives.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a lock knife and two other knives at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Friday (May 11).

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop when directed to do so by a police officer.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing at Blackfriars Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

Police Sergeant Tony McGovern from Operation Venice said: "I am proud of the actions of the first responders to this incident and the support shown by the member of the public.

"We will continue to pursue those involved in moped enabled crime, who pose a risk to themselves and our communities.

"London has been subject to an increase in knife and moped enabled crime, but with new tactics and increased police presence on the streets, we will maintain our stance in tackling this issue and those responsible."

Detective Constable Colin Anderson from the Met's Central North Command said: "Schick displayed a sheer lack of consideration for his own safety and that of the public. The end result could have been very different.

"We will continue to tackle this problem and ensure that offenders are brought to justice for their actions."